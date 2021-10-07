DJ Pauly D's Dating History: The Girls Before Nikki Hall & Rumored Engagement

While DJ Pauly D and Amanda Markert were never actually a couple, she is the mother of his only child, daughter Amabella Sophia Markert. Since the now-7-year-old was the product of a one-night stand in the summer of 2012, Pauly D didn't even know he was a father until after Amabella was born.

Although he tried to get full custody of the child, she is now living with her mother in New Jersey, per CheatSheet. Meanwhile, Markert has moved on with her life, marrying beau Dan Frazier earlier this year.

Things are now reportedly running smoothly between Pauly D and his baby mamma but it was not always so. In fact, a few months after they became parents, he accused her of using Amabella for fame in a TMZ interview.

Markert defended herself on Twitter: "I have been financially supporting Amabella MYSELF for the past five months,” she wrote, calling out Pauly D for sending them a check solely for the publicity.

“I love my children more than anything in this world," continued Markert, who has an older son, Mickey, from a previous relationship. "The chaos he has created is a shame.”

Markert is now pregnant with her third child and often posts photos of her kids on Instagram.