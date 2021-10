Pauly D plays wingman for Jersey bro Vinny, who is looking for love in season 3 of MTV's Double Shot At Love.

The best friends return for their dating series to find a soulmate for Vinny Guadagnino. There will be 17 females who will be vying for his heart.

However, there is a little bit of a twist this season because Pauly's girlfriend Nikki Hall will be joining the two boys. This will change the dynamics of the show and fans are waiting to see what's to come.