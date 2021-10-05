January Jones Delights In Plunging Bikini With Halloween Twist

January Jones is getting called "January Bones" as a plunging floral bikini snap of hers shouts out Halloween. The 43-year-old actress and known swimwear lover hasn't ditched the two-pieces despite summer basically being over - in fact, her latest Instagram share embraced October 31 via a skimpy bikini, with plenty of skulls and cobwebs adding atmosphere.

January's 1.1 million followers got the Mad Men star showing off her famous curves, with a caption joking about "catching up with good friends." See it below.