January Jones Delights In Plunging Bikini With Halloween Twist

January Jones close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

January Jones is getting called "January Bones" as a plunging floral bikini snap of hers shouts out Halloween. The 43-year-old actress and known swimwear lover hasn't ditched the two-pieces despite summer basically being over - in fact, her latest Instagram share embraced October 31 via a skimpy bikini, with plenty of skulls and cobwebs adding atmosphere.

January's 1.1 million followers got the Mad Men star showing off her famous curves, with a caption joking about "catching up with good friends." See it below.

Gearing Up For Halloween In Bikini

January Jones in pink dress

Scroll for the snap. January, who made headlines last year for her "desperate" bikini storm involving a threatening letter from - it appeared - The National Enquirer, was once again showing that haters can hate as she stripped down to a cute, multicolor, floral-print bikini with a plunging neckline.

Also wearing a girly and floaty miniskirt to match, the blonde sent out a big smile while seated on brick steps - behind her, a brick wall was strewn with fake cobwebs.

See The Photo Below

January, who also wore cute heeled sandals, gold jewelry, and shades, chilled out on the steps with a group of very Halloween-centric individuals - skulls and skeletons surrounded the star as she grinned at the camera, with a swipe right showing her standing near a tree and with costume skeleton getups around her.

Taking to her caption, the mom of one wrote: "Catching up with old friends this wknd, so good to see them again🧡." Swipe below for the gallery, scroll for more.

Fans Are In On The Joke

January Jones in dress
Shutterstock | 673594

The post, now sitting at over 110,000 likes, quickly gained a like from Mad Men co-star Christina Hendricks, with actress Jessica Alba dropping by the comments section to write: "You are perfection."

Fans, meanwhile, were all for the Halloween spirit. "Not to be rude, but are your friends eating enough? I can see their bones...," one jokingly wrote. "You are too much!!" another said with a string of cry-face emojis. Jones had last shown some flesh on September 7th in a photo sparking a nipple storm. More after it.

'Desperate' Bikini Storm

2020 marked January appearing to receive a letter from The National Enquirer, one telling her: “The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story which reports January Jones has worried friends with her series of attention-grabbing bikini pictures and social media posts."

“Sources claim her content smacks of a ‘desperate cry for attention’ and note how her acting work appears to have dried up before the pandemic took hold,” it added.

January clapped back, writing: “Sh-t. They’ve discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my ‘friends.’”

