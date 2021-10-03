Miya Marcano Update: Body Believed To Be Her Found In Florida

Nineteen-year-old Miya Marcano went missing on September 24. She was last seen at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando where she lived and worked, according to authorities.

Orange County, Florida sheriff's office, the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement all did their best to solve the case, but its conclusion was tragic.

At a press conference on Saturday, Orange County, Florida Sheriff John Mina said that a body believed to be Marcano has been found near an apartment building.

