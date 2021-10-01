Trending Stories
Former Bears WR Javon Wims Joining Raiders' Practice Squad

Javon Wims in gold necklace.
Instagram | Javon Wims
Football
JB Baruelo

After three seasons, the Chicago Bears have decided to end their partnership with wide receiver Javon Wims this summer. Wims was selected by the Bears as the No. 224 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. With the presence of Allen Robinson II, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd, Breshad Perriman, Nsimba Webster, and Marquise Goodwin on their roster, the Bears no longer see the need to keep Wims and waived him before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Luckily, a month after the Bears got rid of him, Wims immediately found a new home.

Javon Wims Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

Javon Wims taking a picture with Ford company as background
Instagram | Javon Wims

On Twitter, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to sign Wims to their practice squad. The Raiders made the decision to bring Wims to Las Vegas after one of the wide receivers in their practice squad, David Moore, left the team to join the Dallas Cowboys, who lost Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler to injuries.

The Raiders didn't just take Wims on the free agency market. Before they invited him to their practice squad, the Raiders held a workout for Wims wherein the veteran wide receiver made a good impression.

Javon Wims Less Likely To Join Raiders' Official Roster

Javon Wims taking a selfie
Instagram | Javon Wims

Wims is indeed a great acquisition for the Raiders. However, there's only a minimal chance for him to join the Raiders' official roster soon. Like his former team, the Bears, the Raiders are also currently loaded at the wide receiver position with Bryan Edwards, Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow, and Darren Waller.

With Edwards, Ruggs, Renfrow, and Waller, Austin Boyd of Heavy.com revealed that the Raiders are currently the only team in the NFL with four players with more than 200 receiving yards.

Jason Wims Gives Raiders Insurance At WR Spot

Shutterstock | 719521

The Raiders may don't need Wims on their official roster right now, but it's still a wise move for them to add a veteran like him to their practice squad. Though all their wide receivers are healthy, plenty of unpleasant things could happen during the season. Having Wims would give the Raiders insurance in case one of Edwards, Ruggs, Renfrow, and Waller suffers an injury.

In 33 games he played with the Bears, Wims recorded 28 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns, via NFL.com.

Javon Wims Previously Involved In Punching Incident

Last season, Wims made headlines when he was involved in a punching incident. In the third quarter of the Bears' 26–23 overtime loss over the New Orleans Saints, the veteran wide receiver was caught on camera hitting cornerback C. J. Gardner-Johnson, who responded by ripping his mouthpiece.

A day after the scuffle, the NFL reached a decision to suspend Wims without pay for two games. After two weeks, Wims was reinstated from suspension and finished the 2020 NFL season with the Bears.

