My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell Rails Against 'Cancel Culture' In Fox News Ad

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell had a very public falling out with Fox News, because it refused to air his advertisements regarding alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Fox News apparently considered the ads too misleading and feared lawsuits from voting machine companies and other entities, rejecting Lindell's ads.

But the pillow magnate recently patched things up with the conservative-leaning network, which is now once again airing his ads.

In his latest Fox News ad, which was first broadcast Thursday afternoon, Lindell railed against "cancel culture" while promoting his products.