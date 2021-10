Katie Holmes, who does not share photos of daughter Suri Cruise often, has posted one featuring her only daughter on Instagram. Marking a special occasion and going down the throwback route as daughter Suri is now in her teens, the Dawson's Creek sweetheart marked National Daughter's Day with a tender photo.

Katie, 42, shares Suri with Mission Impossible actor and ex-husband Tom Cruise, a man rarely seen with his daughter. Check out the photo and what Katie has to say about Suri below.