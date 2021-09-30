Olivia Jade Criticized In Tight Leggings Rehearsals Before 'DWTS'

Trending Stories
Olivia Jade close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Jade Giannulli didn't have all of Instagram on her side as she stunned in a crop top and tight leggings during the latest round of Dancing With the Stars rehearsals. The 20-year-old influencer and daughter to Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli has been making headlines for joining a star-studded cast on the popular celebrity dance competition - unsurprisingly, the star's own social media has been documenting her journey as she eyes up a winner position.

Olivia's college admission scandal (by virtue of her parents), though, continues to raise eyebrows.

Showing Off Amazing Workout Body

Olivia Jade home selfie in sneakers
OliviaJade/Instagram

Scroll for the video. The Revice Denim face, opting out of the jeans brand she influences for, had gone for the pandemic's biggest leggings trend as she posted footage of herself with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Reposting from TikTok and for her 1.3 million IG followers, the star showed off her moves while in black leggings and a tiny white tee, with the video seeing the pair both rehearsing with mirrored dancing and, later, chilling in an indoor and bricked area.

Rick Singer College Scandal Interrupts Positivity

Olivia, who is regularly targeted after her parents paid $500,000 to get her into The University of Southern California in bribes accepted by Rick Singer, found herself bullied by fans, and they weren't holding back.

"SHE SHOULD NOT BE ON THIS SHOW," a popular comment read. Agreeing, a user replied: "No. she shouldn’t. @oliviajade is an utter disappointment and a bad example to young women. Pure trash." Giannulli had already faced backlash for flaunting her lavish lifestyle via vlogs on YouTube. More after the video.

Fans Ask How She's A Star

Olivia Jade and sister with their mother
Shutterstock | 673594

Olivia, who is definitely earning her cash outside of TV as her social media posts - paid partnerships - shout out Revice Denim, was also asked:

"She’s cute but how is she a star? I’m genuinely asking. YouTube?"

The brunette speaks for herself, though. The premiere of DWTS brought her addressing the college admissions scandal seeing her mom go to federal prison. "For the past few years, I guess you can say I’ve been wrapped up in a scandal,” she began after performing.

Not Trying To Pull 'Pity Card'

The former Red Table Talk guest continued:

“After everything happened, I did step back from social media and just soak in what everybody was saying. I’m not trying to pull a pity card, but I just need to move forward and do better.”

Olivia continues to impress fans with her super-fashionable looks on Instagram, and she's got quite the celebrity following. Keeping tabs on her are reality stars Savannah Chrisley and Leah Messer, YouTuber Emma Chamberlian, plus TikTok star Charlie D'Amelio.

