Anna Kendrick Rocks A Bra For Tropical Bike Ride

Anna Kendrick, who admitted she basically crashed her bicycle on a recent cycling attempt, is back and stronger than ever as she showcases her two-wheeler skills in a skimpy bralette. The 36-year-old actress has been making headlines for an exotic French Polynesia vacation, one seeing her join former Pitch Perfect co-stars including 41-year-old Rebel Wilson and even joke about her "island boyfriend."

Posting to Instagram in a cute and summery look, Kendrick stunned on her bicycle, and fans are loving it.