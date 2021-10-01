Trending Stories
Anna Kendrick Rocks A Bra For Tropical Bike Ride

Anna Kendrick smiles close up
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Anna Kendrick, who admitted she basically crashed her bicycle on a recent cycling attempt, is back and stronger than ever as she showcases her two-wheeler skills in a skimpy bralette. The 36-year-old actress has been making headlines for an exotic French Polynesia vacation, one seeing her join former Pitch Perfect co-stars including 41-year-old Rebel Wilson and even joke about her "island boyfriend."

Posting to Instagram in a cute and summery look, Kendrick stunned on her bicycle, and fans are loving it.

First Time Wasn't Too Lucky

Anna Kendrick on a bicycle outdoors
AnnaKendrick/Instagram

Scroll for the most recent snap. Anna had first gone bike chic as she straddled a bicycle with a cute wicker basket and posing from an outdoor path amid greenery. The pint-sized star, recently boasting about how quarantine helped her grow "10 inches" while in high heels - clearly a joke - was seen in a patterned bikini top and miniskirt while pulling a fun face, writing:

"Moments before riding (crashing) a bike for the first time since I was 11."

See The Update Below

A bikini selfie with a pal came next, although it was back on the wheels as the actress posted a photo of her cheerfully riding her bicycle while in a slate blue bralette and shorts, also sporting pink-tinted shades and sandals.

"Man, I’m gonna be so pissed when I turn around and my mom isn’t holding on anymore," the caption read, and the post gained over 500,000 likes.

"Anna are you falling in love with Instagram," one fan asked - the actress rarely posts.

Her Actual Fitness Routine Is Anything But Easy-Going

Anna Kendrick in minidress and heels
AnnaKendrick/Instagram

Speaking to Shape and admitting that a repetitive, same-thing-every-day workout would drive her insane, the leggy actress revealed:

"Every time I try something new, I'm like, I found it! I found the only workout I'll ever need! Then I get so obsessed with it that I burn out and have to start over with something new. I went through phases of yoga, Pilates, barre classes, and running."

"Right now I'm in a hiking phase. I live in a funky hilly area of L.A., and I realized I had to commit to going on a hike because I get my best ideas then," she added.

Not Focusing On Appearance

Kendrick also touched on what fitness means to her, and it isn't about how she looks in the mirror. The brunette continued:

"For a long time, working out meant that the only goal was to change the shape of your body. But now it's about the strength and flexibility aspects, rather than appearance. I definitely had to shift my thinking about it, from doing something to punish myself to doing something to make my quality of life better."

