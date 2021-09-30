Patriots Would Be Undefeated With Cam Newton As Starting QB Instead Of Mac Jones, Shannon Sharpe Says

Many were surprised by the New England Patriots' decision to release veteran quarterback Cam Newton before the start of the 2021 NFL season. The arrival of rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who was selected as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has indeed made Newton expendable in New England. However, most people didn't expect the Patriots to get rid of Newton before they see Jones play his first official game in the NFL.

One of the prominent sports personalities who weren't fond of the Patriots' decision to replace Newton with Jones as their starting QB is Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports 1.