Halloween Costume Ideas For Fans Of 'Squid Game' And Other Dystopian Realities

If you truly want to leave a lasting impression on Halloween 2021, go as Effie Trinket and "May the odds be ever in your favor!" The beloved Hunger Games character played by Elizabeth Banks is a fan favorite and a guaranteed Halloween party success -- her remarkable look is certain to turn heads and get people talking!

While protagonists Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark would also make perfect choices, as would Gale Hawthorne and even President Snow, Effie Trinket has a special appeal in that she's splendidly fashionable. To capture her uniquely flamboyant style, a wig will be required, so grab some fabulous blond or pastel curls off of Amazon.

As far as the outfit is concerned, you can't go wrong with a vintage ruffle blouse -- look for something with puffy sleeves! -- and a chic pencil skirt.

No Effie Trinket costume is complete without extravagant accessories, so nab yourself a fascinator, some butterfly lashes, and a pair of shimmering sky-high heels.

For the final touch, try your hand at some artful makeup -- pale skin and perfectly pouty lips are a must! Watch the tutorial below for inspiration.