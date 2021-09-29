Lauren Alaina Dating History: Scotty McCreery And Others She's Been Linked To

When Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery began spending time together during their American Idol teenage stint in 2011, rumors of a romantic liaison between the two country singers immediately started flying. However, the "Georgia Peaches" hitmaker, 26, is nothing more than a good friend to McCreery, 27, who is, in fact, happily married.
"She never dated Scotty McCreery but admits they once held hands during a movie," Mvorganizing.org states of Alaina's relationship with the "This Is It" singer.
While there's no substance to the McCreery dating rumors, the singer, songwriter, and actress, who has amassed close to 980,000 followers on Instagram since her big TV debut, has been linked to other famous names. Here's a look at her past boyfriends and relationships.