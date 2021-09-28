Trump Lawyer Had Foolproof Plan To Overturn Election, Pence Refused To Follow It

President Joe Biden won both the popular vote and the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential election comfortably, and assumed the presidency on January 20th this year.

Donald Trump never formally conceded the race, however, and continues to insist that the Democrat won due to widespread, unprecedented fraud and irregularities.

Trump used his election conspiracy theories as a basis to overturn the results and ultimately failed, but not for want of trying it seems.

Peril, a forthcoming book by veteran reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, details one Trump-supporting lawyer's foolproof plan to install Trump as president.