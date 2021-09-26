NFL Rumors: 49ers Strongly Considered Selecting Mac Jones In 2021 NFL Draft

After being taken by the Patriots, Jones became the fifth quarterback and the fourth of the six former Crimson Tide players to be selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, though he's currently in a great situation, recent rumors revealed that Jones could have been selected by a different team.

According to Jeff Lowe of The Athletic, the San Francisco 49ers strongly considered drafting Jones using the No. 3 overall pick before they took Trey Lance.

"Meanwhile, 49ers decision-makers implied to Jones during pre-draft interviews that he was their target, according to sources," Howe said, as quoted by NBC Sports. "The 49ers also did a heavy amount of background work on Jones, speaking to coaches as far back as his high school days in Jacksonville, Fla."