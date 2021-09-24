Is Sweden's Unconventional COVID-19 Strategy Paying Off?

When the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, governments across the world raced to impose lockdowns and mask mandates in order to stop the spread of the disease.

Several effective vaccines were released in late 2020, which made it seem like the end of the pandemic was in sight. However, the spread of the highly-contagious Delta variant has caused grave concerns, with experts warning that mitigation measures and vaccine booster shots may be necessary.

But one country adamantly refused to follow the COVID-19 strategy the rest of the world adopted: Sweden