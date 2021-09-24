Shameless, Season 11 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Is Shameless over?

Months after the Shameless series finale aired on Showtime in April 2021, fans are wondering the answer to that exact question.

So, will the longest-running original scripted series in Showtime's history ever air another season with Frank Gallagher, Mickey Milkovich, Ian Gallagher, and the rest of the beloved cast?

Unfortunately, Shameless Season 12 is not expected to happen. And, when it comes to Season 11, the show wrapped its new episodes earlier this year.

That said, fans will have an opportunity to watch the show again soon.