Erika Jayne's Financial Issues Disclosed by Late Fiance Bethenny Frankel Claims

Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, are currently in the midst of a legal scandal. However, while most became aware of their money troubles at the end of last year, when Girardi was accused of embezzling money from the since-disbarred attorney's former clients, Bethenny Frankel claims she was in the loop regarding the ex-couple's financial hardships years before they were made public.

During an episode of her podcast, Just B With Bethenny Frankel, earlier this month, Frankel said her late fiancé, Dennis Shields, knew a lot about Girardi's poor business decisions.