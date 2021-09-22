Pelvic Floor Dysfunction: What It Is And The Best Treatments

The pelvic floor is made up of a series of muscles and ligaments that support your pelvis and help keep your bladder, rectum, and reproductive organs (uterus and vagina in women, and prostate in men) in place. Since these muscles are essential both for the excretory and reproductive system, pelvic floor dysfunction can affect your quality of life, leading to painful urination, constipation, and incontinence, as well as erectile dysfunction in men and pain during sex in women.

The good news is, you don't need surgery to treat it. In most cases, the symptoms can be greatly improved with physical therapy, although it may take a few months to experience a notable change.

Here's what it's all about.