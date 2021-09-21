Trending Stories
What Rebel Wilson Has Said About 'Pitch Perfect' 4

Rebel Wilson wears a red and black V-neck dress.
Shutterstock | 242987224
Movies
Lindsay Cronin

Rebel Wilson has convinced fans that a Pitch Perfect 4 is coming on a number of occasions, even though the project has yet to be officially announced by Universal.

In 2018, as Vanity Fair reported, Wilson attended the ninth annual Los Angeles Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, where she told press there were "some things in the works."

Still, over three years later, fans have yet to hear anything in regard to a new installment of the franchise series being released -- or even created.

Get the latest update from Rebel below.

Rebel Wilson May Enjoy Being A Tease

Rebel Wilson wears a royal blue dress.
Shutterstock | 2131613

At the same event, Wilson went on to say that she was sure the movie studio would be upset with her for making such a proclamation.

"I’m sure Universal is going to hate me for saying this,“ Wilson said as she gave off a laugh. “All us Bellas love each other. We just want to work with each other. The girls are just awesome.”

Although Universal has remained mum on a fourth movie, Wilson seems to enjoy speaking about the possibility, regardless of whether or not there's any truth to what she's saying.

Rebel Wilson Honored Her 'Pitch Perfect' Co-Stars On Instagram In March

Rebel Wilson smiles in a sequined dress.
Shutterstock | 673594

In honor of International Women’s Day this past March, Wilson took to her Instagram page, which has over 10 million followers, and shared a kind post to her co-stars, including Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Ester Dean, and Chrissie Fit.

"In the Bellas, we’re women of all different shapes and sizes and nationalities and we come together to CRUSH! Love you ladies," she wrote in the caption of a clip from one of their films.

Rebel Wilson Spoke Of 'Pitch Perfect 4' On 'Ellen'

Rebel Wilson smiles in black dress with pink lipstick.
Shutterstock | 564025

During another appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Wilson again hinted that a fourth edition of the Pitch Perfect franchise would be coming soon.

"I mean, I can't say anything officially, Ellen," Wilson said, via a clip shared on YouTube. "But we just love each other, all of us girls."

Wilson then said that she was about to start production on a musical.

"I'll be filming another musical film in the next 12 months. I can say that," she teased, although it seems now she was referring to Cats, not Pitch Perfect 4.

A 'Pitch Perfect' Screenwriter Shot Down Rumors Of A Fourth Film In 2017

Rebel Wilson wears a red dress with sheer sleeves.
Shutterstock | 564025

Back in April 2017, screenwriter Kay Cannon spoke to E! News about the possibility that the franchise would return in a fourth film, noting that there wasn't much of a chance at all.

"I think it's the end of the Bellas as we know them. If there's a Pitch Perfect 4, it will be a new crop," she said. "I had the feeling when I visited set... It was like they were full of tears and like, 'How much longer can we be singing a cappella?'"

