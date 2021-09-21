Trending Stories
Olivia Jade Criticized For Revealing Parking Lot Photo

Olivia Jade close up
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Jade is getting trashed by her own Instagram followers as she makes headlines for her Dancing with the Stars debut. The influencer and daughter to Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli was all over TV screens on Monday night, joining the new cast for Season 30 of the popular dance competition, but it wasn't a full-on applause ahead of the airing as a parking lot selfie gained negative comments.

Olivia's Instagram has been documenting the build-up to her appearance - see what's causing drama below.

All Smiles Before 'DWTS'

Olivia Jade by steps in a dress
Olivia Jade

Scroll for the photo. Olivia, followed by 1.3 million, shared a stunning and sun-kissed shot on Sunday, one shouting out to DWTS and mentioning the upcoming season premiere.

Showing off her gorgeous facial features and her cleavage as she posed in a plunging and strappy black crop top, Olivia sent out a semi-smile as she wore patterned monochrome leggings, also wearing a discreet necklace, plus a full face of makeup with heavy green eyeshadow. "@dnacingabc season premiere tomorrow!" an excited caption read.

See The Photo Below

The post, which has gained a like from Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, had fans pumped for the show, but some were quick to shade Olivia - and her parents' college admission scandal.

"How's college going," a user sarcastically wrote, and they weren't alone in trolling the beauty. One user, who gained likes, told OJ they "bet" she couldn't "last one day working a job." Replying, a fan said the stat would "Not last a single day." See the backup she received after the photo.

Fans Say Shut It

Olivia Jade home selfie in sneakers
Olivia Jade

Olivia's followers were quick to back her amid the trolling. One told the OP to "stop hating on her," adding: "I know she could. If she wants to do social media, then let her. It’s her life not yours."

Since the photo, Olivia has updated with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy. The two scored themselves 25 out of 40 on the opening night. Speaking after her performance, Oliva actually addressed the scandal she was embroiled in by virtue of her mother - "I guess you can say I've been wrapped up in a scandal," she began.

Moving On From Scandal

She added: "After everything happened, I did step back from social media and just soak in what everybody was saying. I'm not trying to pull a pity card, but I just need to move forward and do better."

Addressing partner Valentin, Jade continued: "I just want to show people that I have a different side to me, I have a strong work ethic," as he told her: "I got your back. I'm not really looking at your past. It's what you do here for me that's important."

