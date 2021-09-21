Olivia Jade Criticized For Revealing Parking Lot Photo

Olivia Jade is getting trashed by her own Instagram followers as she makes headlines for her Dancing with the Stars debut. The influencer and daughter to Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli was all over TV screens on Monday night, joining the new cast for Season 30 of the popular dance competition, but it wasn't a full-on applause ahead of the airing as a parking lot selfie gained negative comments.

Olivia's Instagram has been documenting the build-up to her appearance - see what's causing drama below.