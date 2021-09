Democrat Beto O'Rourke wants to run for Governor of Texas in 2022, according to a new report.

O'Rourke, who came close to unseating Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, ran for President of the United States in 2020. He failed to make an impact in the Democratic Party primaries, dropping out of the race before the Iowa caucuses.

But O'Rourke is ready to challenge Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and finally turn Texas blue, people familiar with the matter told Axios.

Read more below.