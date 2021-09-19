Gavin Newsom Abolishes Single-Family Zoning With Joe Biden's Support

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom easily survived the recent recall effort, trouncing Republican candidate Larry Elder in an astonishing landslide.

Immediately after winning the election, Newsom signed into law a controversial new bill that effectively abolishes single-family zoning in his state.

According to Newsom's office, the bill was signed into law with President Joe Biden's support.

But will the California law actually achieve its stated goal of addressing the housing affordability and homeless crisis in California? Some believe it will, while others are skeptical.

