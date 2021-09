Britney Spears is engaged and showing off the ring. The 39-year-old pop princess last night confirmed she is engaged to 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari, with content on both their Instagrams sharing the happy news. Personal trainer Sam shared a photo of Britney flaunting her new ring as she kind of flipped the bird with her fourth finger.

Meanwhile, "Toxic" singer Britney shared a video of her shock and happiness as she looks forward to a life with the man she's been dating since 2016.