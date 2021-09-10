Trending Stories
Kendall Jenner's Bikini Body Is Thanks To This Workout

Kendall Jenner wears strappy black-and-white dress and statement earrings at an event.
Shutterstock | 2131613
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Supermodel, reality star and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner owes her incredible bikini body to a simple yet effective workout routine that you could easily do at home.

The 818 Tequila owner maintains her fabulous figure by doing ab workouts, hot yoga, and kickboxing. Her swimsuit selfies on Instagram stand proof that her fitness regimen is spot-on, with the 25-year-old taking great pride in displaying her sculpted abs.

The gorgeous brunette, who was recently spotted in a matching bikini and baseball cap while flaunting boyfriend Devin Booker's Olympic gold medal, swears by these particular exercises. Check them out below!

Kendall Jenner Stays Bikini-Ready With Bodyweight Ab Workouts

Kendall Jenner poses gracefully in orange bikini and matching hat.
Kendall Jenner | Instagram

The talented model, whose latest Jacquemus campaign has set social media on fire, loves exercising her abs. In fact, it's her "favorite" thing to work out, with core training being her biggest focus.

"Most of her ab workouts are bodyweight only, which helps her achieve looking lean and toned," says fitness expert Rachel Attard, detailing that Kendall stays constantly beach-ready thanks to "a combination of strength, movement, and high-intensity workouts."

Her recent bikini pic shows she certainly knows what she's doing and that this routine is definitely working for her.

Kendall Jenner's 11-Minute Ab Workout

While Kendall makes sure to hit the gym as often as possible, the secret to her chiseled abs is a simple at-home workout that she gets done in just over 10 minutes.

Whenever she has some time to spare, she performs a variety of planks mixed with other ab moves to always keep her core firm and defined. Forearm planks are definitely on her list, as are high and side planks as well as bicycle crunches, with the supermodel alternating between moves at 30-second intervals.

Click here for an in-depth look at her routine.

She Likes To Work Out In The Morning

Kendall Jenner wears see-through mesh dress with massive front slit on the red carpet.
Shutterstock | 673594

To stay fit, Kendall likes to work up a sweat early in the morning. She wakes up at 6:30 a.m. and is already in the gym at 7 a.m.

"I prefer to work out in the morning. To stay toned, I do a lot of ab work with my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, and occasionally I'll take a kickboxing class," Kendall told Harper's Bazaar.

While she doesn't rely on weight-lifting, she sometimes does resistance training with weights that are low enough for her to do at least 9 reps.

Cardio and heat-infused workouts are also top priorities for the Vogue model, who has confessed to hot yoga being her current exercise obsession.

Kendall Jenner & Gunnar Peterson Work Out Five Days A Week

Kendall works out consistently to keep on track of her fitness goals. When she's not traveling, she's in the gym five days a week with Peterson. The celebrity trainer has also worked with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as well as the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie.

Even on her days off, when she's chilling at home with her favorite shows, Kendall likes to put commercial breaks to good use and drop on the floor to do some exercises.

“Sometimes when I’m watching TV, I think to myself, ‘I should be doing crunches and sit-ups right now.’ Then I get off the couch and do it.”

