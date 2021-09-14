Baki Hanma Release Data, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know

Based on the trailers posted by Netflix, the main characters for Baki Hanma would be Baki, Yujiro, and Unchained. Per IMDB, the Japanese voice actors are Nobunaga Shimazaki (Baki), Akio Otsuka (Yujiro), and Hochu Otsuka (Unchained).

Other characters include Rumina Ayukawa and other strong prisoners from the Arizona State Prison. After being challenged by his friends at school, Rumina asks Baki to fight him. Baki gives the kid what he wants. Baki compliments Rumina after he takes a blow and allows him to watch while he's training.