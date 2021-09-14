Baki Hanma Release Data, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know

Baki Hanma, the sequel to the Baki series, will be coming to Netflix soon. The original season of Baki was first released on Netflix between June June 25 and September 24, 2018, while the second season became available on June 4, 2020. The anime, originally titled Hanma Baki - Son of Ogre, is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Keisuke Itagaki. The Baki series, which was nominated for a 2020 Crunchyroll Anime Award, focuses on a teenager, named Baki, who spent his entire life training to beat the strongest creature in the world - his father, Yujiro Hanma.