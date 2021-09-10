'Euphoria' Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Ever since the premiere of Euphoria in 2019, the HBO drama has been a hit with viewers.

With an impressive 90 percent average audience scoring on Rotten Tomatoes, the Sam Levinson-created series follows a group of high school students as they navigate through the normal thing teens go through, including relationship challenges, struggles with identity, and temptations of drugs and sex.

In the starring role of Rue Bennett is Zendaya Coleman, who won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020.