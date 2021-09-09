Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco Divorce Papers Show What She's Denying Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook close up
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco isn't backing down amid her divorce news, and the court filings show where the 35-year-old stands as she splits from husband Karl Cook. The sitcom star, who married billionaire heir Karl in 2018, is still fronting media outlets over her shock decision to part ways with Karl - while the two had not appeared jointly on Instagram since early July, the marriage of three years is very clearly over.

Kaley and Karl issued their announcement via a joint statement. See what the filings show below.

Denying Spousal Support

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook at event
Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for photos. Court documents obtained by The Inquisitr show the date of separation as "TBD," with Big Bang Theory star Kaley denying her estranged husband spousal support. The divorce petition lists the former couple's date of marriage, them having no minor children, plus Kaley asking the court to deny Cook spousal support to either parties on account of the reported "ironclad" prenup signed.

The HBO Max star wishes to keep her "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," plus her "earnings and accumulations...before marriage, during marriage, and from after the date of separation."

Shocks With Divorce Announcement

Kaley, briefly married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting before Karl and earning $1 million per episode in later seasons of Big Bang, jointly announced her split with Karl. The two stated:

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together," they added.

Last Photo With Karl

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook at event
Shutterstock | 564025

"There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," both confirmed. Kaley and Karl had made 2020 headlines for ending their "unconventional marriage" by finally moving in together, with Instagram updates showing Kaley's $12 million Hidden Hills home. The actress has since left California for Berlin, Germany, where she's been shooting Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, this amid filming for rom-com Meet Cute with comedian Pete Davidson.

On July 5, Kaley updated fans with a pic of her and Karl as the two welcomed dog, Larry, into their home.

'Not Sharing Any Additional Details'

In their joint statement, Kaley and Karl told the public:

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Kaley filed for divorce on September 3. Filings showed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the marriage's end. Cuoco has a reported net worth of $100 million, although Karl might technically be worth more given his billionaire inheritance status.

