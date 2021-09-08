Kylie Jenner Hits 100 Million Views With Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner has clocked herself 100 million views for officially announcing her second pregnancy. The 24-year-old makeup mogul had already been confirmed as expecting by multiple sources this month, but she had yet to confirm the news herself.

Posting to Instagram yesterday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared an emotional video, one that included on-off boyfriend Travis Scott, plus 3-year-old daughter Stormi. Kylie even shared doctor's footage as she got her first scan, plus her positive pregnancy test. Check it out below.