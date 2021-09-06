Trending Stories
Demi Rose Rides Around Italy In Frontless Bodysuit

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is cruising around Capri, Italy in an eye-popping and frontless bodysuit, and the photos are proving quite the treat for her 17.5 million Instagram followers. The British model and social media sensation has been busy upping her glam game this month, taking short breaks from promoting the Pretty Little Thing clothing brand she fronts and throwing in luxury - from Christian Dior to Dolce & Gabbana.

Demi's latest sees her all '50s-style and from a red vintage car. The famous curves were also on display.

Stuns In Capri Snaps

Demi Rose in strappy dress
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the action. Demi, who made 2020 headlines for quitting the U.K. and moving to Ibiza, Spain, is now on vacation in the celebrity-adored Capri region, where photos have been showing her soaking up the sun and turning up the heat via her figure-flaunting outfits.

Going all-black and plunging as she posed from the cute vehicle, Demi was seen flaunting her tiny, 24-inch waist and fierce assets with girly vibes, also wearing shades, curlers in her hair, plus a colorful scarf drawing attention to her chest.

See The Photos Below

The ex to rapper Tyga, who made 2016 headlines for a brief fling with Kylie Jenner's former boyfriend, stunned fans in a strappy and very low-cut black bodysuit, one highlighting her every curve. Fans also saw Rose's stunning smile as she went carefree and posted from multiple angles - she was definitely enjoying herself. Taking to her caption, the model wrote: "An Italian dream."

Likes don't take long for Demi, who hit 15 million Instagram followers in October 2020 and has since racked up 2.5 million more. See more photos after the snaps.

New Pretty Little Thing Collection

Demi Rose in cardi
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi once came as a Fashion Nova face. Her dealings with the affordable clothing empire ceased last year as she was snapped up by rival brand Pretty Little Thing - Rose now has a second collection, one she proudly announced last month as she wrote:

"Everyone deserves to feel empowered and this collection gives everyone a chance to express that through vibrant elegant pieces so we can all present ourselves to the world as our highest selves." Scroll for more photos.

'People Will Stare'

Exuding confidence as she posed in a cut-out and burnt orange dress to promote the collection, the model added: "This collection is a form of self expression, it’s full of sexy bold pieces to wear with confidence. People will stare. Make it worth their while 🌹."

Pretty Little Thing is also influenced by 47-year-old reality star Larsa Pippen. The brand boasts collabs with high-profile stars, from rapper Doja Cat to model Jordyn Woods. Rose, meanwhile, also earns cash from her 2021 OnlyFans sign-up.

