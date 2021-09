A few months after the procedure, the Who's The Boss? alum was forced to make the same difficult decision a second time after finding out she was once again pregnant.

"Once again I made the right decision to end the pregnancy," said Milano, who is an outspoken advocate of women's rights and a prominent member of the #MeToo movement.

While the actress stressed the emotional toll of the experience, she also pondered about what her life would have been like if she hadn't had the freedom to choose her actions at the time.

"I would not have my children – my beautiful, perfect, loving, kind, and inquisitive children – who have a mother who was so very, very ready for them," she said.