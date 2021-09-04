Queen's Funeral Secret Plans, Codenamed 'Operation London Bridge,' Leaked

Shrouded in secrecy for many years, the plan of action in the event of Her Majesty The Queen's death has been leaked to POLITICO after being updated during the coronavirus pandemic.

The media outlet reported yesterday that it had obtained documents showing "the full extent of the preparations undertaken by the royal family and the Cabinet Office" for the 10 days of mourning between the queen's death and her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

According to POLITICO, the leaked plan is codenamed "Operation London Bridge." Among the leaked documents were also details on the closely-guarded plan for Prince Charles' accession to the throne, also known as "Operation Spring Tide."

Here's a breakdown of it all.