4 Nutrient-Packed Snacks That Fight Inflammation

When you're in the mood for a snack, the first thing you probably think of is something sugary, a piece of pastry, or a morsel of savory meat. Most people don't know this, but these are exactly the type of foods that trigger inflammation in the body.

Inflammation is the natural process that typically occurs with injury, infection, or toxin contamination, through which blood flow is increased to the affected area in order to deliver antibodies and proteins where they're needed.

When it occurs occasionally -- for example, in the case of a bruise or a swollen ankle that only lasts a few days -- it is known as acute inflammation and signifies a positive response that leads to healing, explains Real Simple.

"But when inflammation becomes chronic, it can lead to serious health issues such as heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory disease, arthritis, Alzheimer’s, and stroke."

Luckily, there are plenty of healthy and nutritious snacks you can choose from in order to avoid inflammation and keep that mid-day hunger at bay. Check them out below!