4 Best Exercises For Slimming Down & Building Muscle

Not many people know this, but the most efficient way to work toward weight loss is to start building muscle mass. The explanation for this is quite simple: since muscles are the ones burning all the calories -- both when you're working out and when you're resting, it makes sense that the more muscle you have, the more fat you're able to melt away.

“Muscle is more metabolically active — it burns more calories than fat,” Dr. William Yancy Jr., director of the Duke Lifestyle and Weight Management Center in Durham, North Carolina, tells AARP. “So having a higher ratio of muscle to fat will mean you burn more energy — just while sitting. To build that muscle, you have to exercise, and that burns calories, too."

Below you'll find the best exercises for building muscle mass and slimming down that you absolutely need to prioritize when devising your workouts.