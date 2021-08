As fans await an official announcement regarding the cast lineup of both stars and professional dancers for Dancing With the Stars season 30, which premieres in less than one month's time, The Richest has shared a countdown of the richest cast members of the show, starting with longtime professional dancer Derek Hough.

According to the report, the 36-year-old, who appeared as a pro partner on 17 of the ABC series' last 29 seasons before taking on a judge position in 2020, is worth $4 million.