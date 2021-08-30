Did Joe Biden Fall Asleep During Meeting With Israeli Prime Minister?

President Joe Biden on Friday met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

Over the weekend, several video clips of Biden appearing to fall asleep during the meeting went viral on social media, with many users pointing to them as evidence that the Democrat is not up for the job.

The videos were posted by right-leaning Twitter accounts, with many of them receiving thousands of likes and millions of views.

But did Biden really fall asleep?