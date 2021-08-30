NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Marc Gasol To Hornets For Future Second-Round Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers signed veteran center Marc Gasol, whom they originally drafted in 2007, in the summer of 2020 with the hope that he could help defend their title in the 2020-21 NBA season. Unfortunately, Gasol was unable to impress in his first year as a member of the Purple and Gold. Aside from the noticeable decrease in his mobility, the Spanish big man was clearly having a hard time making himself fit with the Lakers' system.

Though he still has one year left on his contract, Marc Stein of New York Times revealed in his substack newsletter that Gasol is no longer a lock to return to the Lakers next season.