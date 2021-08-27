Surfing is a surface water sport in which an individual uses a board to ride a wave of water that usually carries them back to the shore. Most people view surfing as a form of relaxation that allows them to temporarily escape the real world and forget about their problems and responsibilities. However, while many surfers only consider it as a pastime, there are actual people who make a huge amount of money while doing the sports that they love.

Here's the list of the richest surfers in the world: