Sutton Stracke's New $5.35M House Is A Symbol Of Her Independence

When Sutton Stracke decided to sell the house she shared with her ex-husband Christian Stracke and to start looking for her dream home all on her own, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member knew there was little room for compromise.
Moving into a new place by herself would mark the start of a brand-new chapter in the 49-year-old socialite's life -- and a big step toward her independence. As such, Stracke wanted everything to look exactly the way she had always wanted and decided to undertake a major building project. Read about it below.