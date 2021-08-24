Trending Stories
Best NFL Tailgate Party Destinations

A couple of Green Bay Packers fans at a NFL tailgate party.
Shutterstock | 180057268
Health & Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

The start of the football season kicks off another important tradition for NFL fans all over the country: tailgating.

While many will argue that the trick to a great tailgate party is location, it's equally true that you can have an amazing time wherever you are so long as you've got good food, refreshing beer and you're cheering for your favorite team.

Nevertheless, some NFL stadiums across the United States are notorious for their epic tailgates, for which hardcore football fans love traveling every season. Let's check them out.

1. Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Tailgate at Soldier Field, Chicago.
Gettyimages | Stacy Revere

For Chicago Bears fans, there's no sweeter tailgate party like the one at Soldier Field stadium. The top of Waldron Deck might be the most coveted place for a blowout, but all of the surface lots are good choices, too.

"Popular food picks at a Solider Field tailgating party include burgers, corn on the cob, Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and jalapeño poppers," says Trips To Discover.

The home of the Chicago Bears comes highly recommended by The Sportster as well.

"Chicago is a beautiful place to visit, but make sure to stop by a Bears tailgate, too."

2. Lincoln Financial Field In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Shutterstock | 3523322

Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, is another renowned tailgate party location.

Although The Sportster notes this may not be an ideal partying venue for anyone other than fierce Eagles fans, the stadium's dedicated football shuttle made from a repurposed school bus definitely holds some allure.

"Arrive before the game to find a spot that allows tailgating in the pink, blue, and yellow lots," advises _Trips To Discover. "If possible, try to savor a Philly cheesesteak during your tailgating adventure here."

3. Lambeau Field In Green Bay, Wisconsin

Tailgate at Lambeau Field In Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Shutterstock | 180057268

Perhaps the most famous tailgates in the country are those at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Home of the Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field is legendary for its friendly atmosphere and incredible tailgating options. These include numerous venues around the stadium, such as the Johnsonville Tailgate Village and the Tundra Tailgate Zone, as well as a number of entertainment-filled bars.

The Sportster dubs it "the dream tailgate experience" for absolutely anyone -- you don't have to be a Green Bay Packers fan to feel welcomed here.

Trips To Discover agrees.

"Receive a warm welcome from Packers fans no matter what team colors you are sporting. They’ll share local tailgating favorites such as brats and cheese curds — and maybe even a local brew."

4. NRG Stadium In Houston, Texas

Tailgate at NRG Stadium In Houston, Texas.
Gettyimages | Bob Levey

Nobody throws a better tailgate party than the Houstonians. Whether or not you are a Houston Texans fan, come to the NRG Stadium to enjoy some of that famous Texas barbeque, southern hospitality, and fun-loving atmosphere.

"This is a good tailgating scene to come to if you love meat-heavy favorites like ribs and brisket," points out Trips To Discover.

The stadium lots open a good four hours before a game so you can tailgate ahead of the match as well as after it.

"Things are bigger in Texas, and the Texans have a dedicated fan base that likes partying before and after their team plays," says The Sportster. "There may not be any major events going on, but it’s a great atmosphere."

