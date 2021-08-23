Trending Stories
Celebrities

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

Celebrities

Sutton Stracke Confirms She's Moving Out Of Kyle Richards Home, Talks 'RHOBH' Cast's Manners

Celebrities

Kathy Hilton Reveals She Was 'Crying' Over Erika Jayne At 'RHOBH' Dinner Party

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Bares Jaw-Dropping Curves In Nude Photo & Warns That 'Big Daddy' Is Working

TV

Mary Stetson, Vaclav Plch: 'Swamp Murders' -- Headless Body Of Missing Mom Found In Piscataquog River In New Hampshire

TV

'Live With Kelly And Ryan' Reruns Leave Fans Frustrated On Instagram

Bombas Has Scored Another Big Deal Since 'Shark Tank' Appearance

Bombas socks.
Gettyimages | John Sciulli
television
Damir Mujezinovic

After founders of the sock start-up Bombas, Randy Goldberg and David Heath, appeared on the reality show Shark Tank in 2014, their company attracted national attention.

Since the Shark Tank appearance, Bombas has gradually grown into a global brand, largely thanks to its founders' pledge to donate a pair of socks to charity for every item purchased.

Now, seven years after appearing on Shark Tank, Bombas is occupying national headlines once again.

According to new reports, the company has scored another big deal. Read more below.

NBA, NFL Stars Invest In Bombas

As reported by Yahoo! News, 45 athletes -- including Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott and L.A. Lakers star Carmelo Anthony -- recently invested in Bombas.

Prescott, Anthony and others invested through Patricof Co, a platform launched in 2018 by entrepreneur Mark Patricof. The platform will create an "advisory council" for NBA and NFL investors to facilitate quarterly meetings with company executives.

"The private equity funds see us as an attractive group to help win a deal or add value strategically post-close. It’s not like an influencer or marketing deal. These guys are treated as investors," explained Patricof partner Matt Siegel.

Star Investors

It's not just Lakers and Cowboys' athletes that are investing in Bombas.

Brooklyn Nets' power forward Blake Griffin has also decided to invest in the company. Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has done the same.

Tannehill -- who began his NFL career in 2012 -- made it clear in a statement hat Bombas' philanthropic work was what pushed him over the edge to invest.

"Having the charitable aspect to it, combined with just being a well-run company that’s doing really well, made it a no-brainer for me to hop in," he said.

Long-Term Partnerships

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott attends an event.
Shutterstock | 4559857

The Shark Tank success story, which generated more than $100 million in revenue in 2019, hopes to attract more NFL and NBA stars.

"We are big believers in the power of brand advocates, and through this long-term partnership, we not only have an opportunity to outfit notable players within the sports world, but we are also connecting them directly with our mission to help those in need within the communities where they work and live," Heath said.

"Through this endeavor, we see a ton of potential in reaching new audiences with our socks, T-shirts and underwear, while having the ability to amplify our commitment to the homeless community with the help of these athletes," he added.

Other 'Shark Tank' Success Stories

Last year, the soft silicone baby spoon Baby Toon -- which debuted on Shark Tank and attracted the attention of several prominent investors -- entered into partnership with the baby product giant Munchkin, Inc.

According to Investopedia, a number of products that got their start on Shark Tank have become very successful.

Apart from Bombas and Baby Toon, the reusable super sponge Scrub Daddy, the Simply Fit Board, the Original Comfy blanket, the heat-free hair rollers Sleep Styler and several other products have generated millions in revenue since appearing on Shark Tank.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian Surfer Maya Gabeira Shows Inner Strength In Swimsuit

August 23, 2021

Donald Trump Allowed 'Racist Hysteria' To Block Efforts From Helping Afghan Allies: Insider

August 22, 2021

Phil Valentine, Conservative Radio Host Who Mocked Vaccines, Dies Of COVID-19

August 22, 2021

NFL Rumors: LA Rams Could Trade Taylor Rapp To Eagles For Andre Dillard, Per 'Bleacher Report'

August 21, 2021

Cowboys Legend Tony Romo Shares His Insight On Jets QB Zach Wilson

August 21, 2021

NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum Unhappy With Lakers' Signing Of Kendrick Nunn, Calls It A 'Manipulation'

August 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.