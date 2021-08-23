Bombas Has Scored Another Big Deal Since 'Shark Tank' Appearance

After founders of the sock start-up Bombas, Randy Goldberg and David Heath, appeared on the reality show Shark Tank in 2014, their company attracted national attention.

Since the Shark Tank appearance, Bombas has gradually grown into a global brand, largely thanks to its founders' pledge to donate a pair of socks to charity for every item purchased.

Now, seven years after appearing on Shark Tank, Bombas is occupying national headlines once again.

According to new reports, the company has scored another big deal. Read more below.