Who Is The Richest 'Shahs Of Sunset' Cast Member?

The Shahs of Sunset cast is known for their over-the-top, luxurious lives. But which of the Bravo reality show's stars has the most money?

Amid the season nine reunion, fans are learning who has the highest net worth, via a report shared by In Touch Weekly weeks ago.

Following the exits of cast members, including Lilly Ghalichi, Asa Soltan Rahmati, Sammy Younai, Asifa Mirza, and Shervin Roohparvar, the magazine outlined the finances of Reza Farahan, Nema Vand, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Destiney Rose, Mike Shouhed, and Mercedes "MJ" Javid.