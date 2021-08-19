Trending Stories
Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

NFL Rumors: James Washington Breaks Silence On Rumored Trade Request From Steelers

Donald Trump Blasts Joe Biden: 'It's Inconceivable That Anybody Could Be So Incompetent, Stupid'

Alexandra Daddario Jet-Lagged In Undies On A Rainy Day

Donald Trump Recalls Exact Moment He Realized Gen. Mark Milley Was 'A Loser'

Demi Rose Stuns In Bikini Giving Her 'Life'

Eminem's Daughter Sparks Storm In Mismatched Bikini Photos

Hailie Jade in a hat
HailieJade/Instagram
Rebecca Cukier

Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade has sparked a massive storm over her recent bikini snaps. The influencer is fresh from a headline-making yacht post, one seeing her soaking up the sun and showing off her summer-ready bikini body in a mismatched two-piece that checked a lot of boxes.

Posting for her 2.1 million Instagram followers, Hailie stunned in her sporty swimwear, but remarks are now centered around a user mentioning rapper Machine Gun Kelly's beef with Hailie's 48-year-old dad Eminem. Check it out below.

Stuns In Summer Bikini Snaps

Hailie Jade in a buggy wearing shorts
HailieJade/Instagram

Scroll for the photos, ones currently sitting at 195,000+ likes. Hailie had gone all out in her glam shots, posing on her knees from bobbing waters and in a plunging string-accent yellow bikini top and green pattern bottoms.

The PUMA face, sending out a sensational golden tan and rock-hard abs, received zero complaints for looking amazing - plenty of comments, however, were left over "RAP DEVIL" star MGK, who commented on Hailie back when she was underage.

Over 400 likes have now been left to a fan writing: "MGK scrolled right past."

Scroll For The Photos

The user was referring to 2012 headlines Ohio-born rapper MGK made for calling Hailie "hot as [expletive]." At the time, Hailie was still in her teens and the comment hasn't been forgotten by Eminem - or, it would seem, fans. The "Slim Shady" rapper responded with his "Not Alike" diss track and it was right back atcha as Kelly released "RAP DEVIL."

Fans have plenty of thoughts. "It doesn’t matter how long ago it was he still talks bout kids," one replied. More after the snaps.

Instagram Reacts

Hailie Jade in denim bikini top and pants
HailieJade/Instagram

Hailie's fans, largely formed of die-hard Eminem worshippers, are on her side. "Some lower that tried to get fame by mentioning em's daughter for attention," one wrote. Machine Gun Kelly is now all loved-up with Transformers actress and ex to 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox. Others seeing the comment noted the series of diss tracks the 2012 comment sparked - Em released "Killshot" to respond to MGK's "RAP DEVIL."

"It is but he got dissed and switched music," one wrote.

Lands PUMA Deal

2021 has proven sweet for Hailie, who has landed herself a high-profile brand deal. The beauty blogger and Michigan State University graduate announced she's joined the PUMA family this summer, with a stunning series of snaps seeing her in a bikini top, shorts, and the footwear giant's sneakers. Addressing fans, Hailie wrote:

"Which do u prefer? dressed up or down (literally 🤣)? thankfully the @pumawomen mayze sneakers go with both because i didn't have much more room in my suitcase 😜."

