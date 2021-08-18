Trending Stories
Donald Trump Complains That Taliban Are Allowed On Twitter And He's Not

Former President Donald Trump holds a press conference.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Just days before former President Donald Trump left the White House, virtually all major tech companies banned him from their platforms.

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and several other giants permanently suspended Trump's accounts for allegedly inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government by encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol building and overturn the 2020 election.

Once a prolific tweeter, Trump has used several platforms to communicate with supporters since, issuing statements via his super PAC.

In a new interview with Fox Business, the former president once again discussed Twitter's decision.

Here's What Trump Said

Speaking with host Maria Bartiromo, Trump complained that Twitter allows "stone-cold killers" on its platform, including the Taliban and the Communist Party of China.

"They took me off Twitter because I'm right," Trump began, as reported by Newsweek.

"They really took me off for a very innocent statement. I mean, it was, like, incredible. And yet they leave dictators on that are stone-cold killers. We are dealing with a sick group of people. But you know what? We are going to win."

Are Taliban Allowed On Twitter?

Both the Chinese Communist Party and the Taliban are indeed allowed on Twitter.

In fact, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has a relatively popular account, with more than 300,000 followers. In recent days, as the militant group took over Afghanistan, Mujahid shared updates and answered questions.

Twitter has been criticized for giving a platform to Mujahid and the Taliban, but they appear to be sticking to the rules.

As a Twitter spokesperson explained to Newsweek, the Taliban's posts will be reviewed for any content that may "violate Twitter rules, specifically policies against glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam."

Twitter Responds To Trump

The banned Twitter account of former President Donald Trump is seen on a computer screen.
Gettyimages | Justin Sullivan

Twitter's spokesperson also responded to Trump's latest comments, noting that "the situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving, and we're witnessing people in the country using Twitter to seek help and assistance. Twitter's top priority is keeping people safe, and we remain vigilant."

"We will continue to proactively enforce our rules and review content that may violate Twitter Rules, specifically policies against glorification of violence and platform manipulation and spam," the spokesperson added.

Other social networks, including Facebook and TikTok, view the Taliban as a terrorist organization.

Trump's Social Network

Since leaving the White House, Trump has repeatedly suggested that he would like to launch his own social network.

Last month, people close to the former commander-in-chief officially launched GETTR, advertising it as a pro-free speech alternative to big tech platforms.

As reported by Politico, GETTR has become a safe haven for radical groups, including supporters of the Islamic State.

The outlet said that militant Islamist groups have used the platform to post violent content, ridicule Trump, post offensive memes and recruit followers.

