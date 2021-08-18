NFL Rumors: Coach Bill Belichick Jokes About Eagles' Asking Price For Zach Ertz

Since the 2020 NFL season came to an end, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran tight end Zach Ertz and his future with the Philadelphia Eagles. After failing to reach an agreement regarding a new deal with the Eagles, there are growing speculations that Ertz is actively trying to find his way out of the City of Brotherly Love.

Ertz may have decided to join the Eagles in their training camp and in the preseason, but his desire to be traded away from Philadelphia remains unchanged.