NFL News: Cam Newton Discusses Patriots' Starting QB Situation For 2021 NFL Regular-Season Opener

When Tom Brady left the team in the summer of 2020, the New England Patriots signed Cam Newton to temporarily fill the huge hole he left at the starting quarterback position. Despite going through plenty of ups and downs in his first year in New England, the Patriots still decided to give him a one-year contract worth $13.6 million.

However, after they selected Mac Jones as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, some people have doubts if Newton would still be the Patriots' starting quarterback in the 2021 NFL season.