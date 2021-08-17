Trending Stories
NFL News: Cam Newton Discusses Patriots' Starting QB Situation For 2021 NFL Regular-Season Opener

Cam Newton screams after a toughdown
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer
Football
JB Baruelo

When Tom Brady left the team in the summer of 2020, the New England Patriots signed Cam Newton to temporarily fill the huge hole he left at the starting quarterback position. Despite going through plenty of ups and downs in his first year in New England, the Patriots still decided to give him a one-year contract worth $13.6 million.

However, after they selected Mac Jones as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, some people have doubts if Newton would still be the Patriots' starting quarterback in the 2021 NFL season.

Cam Newton Has No Idea If He Would Be Patriots' Starting QB In 2021 NFL Season

Cam Newton celebrating team's victory
Gettyimages | Elsa

After the team's practice with the Philadelphia Eagles at the NovaCare Complex, Newton was asked by reporters regarding the Patriots' starting quarterback situation. Newton revealed that Patriots head coach Coach Belichick is yet to inform him where he would start in the team's 2021 NFL regular-season opener against th Miami Dolphins or not.

"No. You know he hasn't said that. So for you to just ask that question, you know, it is what it is," Newton said, as quoted by Mike Reiss of ESPN. "Every single day, I'm coming out here with the anticipation to just get better, and that's the only thing that I can do. So I can control that."

Mac Jones Impresses In Preseason

Mac Jones raises his arm after the team win
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

When it comes to experience, Newton, a former NFL MVP and a three-time Pro Bowl, definitely has the edge over Jones to become the Patriots' starting quarterback in the 2021 NFL season. However, it's easy to understand why Newton isn't confident about starting in the regular-season opener against the Dolphins. While Belichick said on numerous occasions that Newton is their starter, the 69-year-old mentor also stated when they drafted Jones that he could get the role when he's "ready to challenge and compete."

Jones has somewhat managed to impress in their preseason victory against the Washington Football Team. After relieving Newton, Jones played five series for a total of 33 snaps. He posted 3-of-19 for 87 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Cam Newton Not Offended By Questions About Patriots' Starting QB

Cam Newton smiling after receiving a favorable call
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

Since he was re-signed by the Patriots, multiple signs are pointing out that Newton would be the team's starting quarterback in the 2021 NFL season. Belichick was utilizing the 32-year-old quarterback as his starter throughout the training camp and the preseason. While most players would be irritated being asked the same question every interview, Newton said that he doesn't feel offended answering queries about the Patriots' starting QB situation.

"I don't take it personal. I just want you guys to understand, everything y'all know, I know. There's no hidden motives, or things like that," Newton said.

Mac Jones Focuses On Improving Performance Over Starting

Mac Jones celebrating team's victory
Gettyimages | Sam Greenwood

Jones is undeniably making a strong case to replace Newton as the Patriots' starting quarterback. Though his game is far from perfect, he managed to catch the attention of NFL fans in his preseason debut. On Twitter, PPF NE Patriot gave him a grade of 79.5 for his preseason performance.

However, Jones said that becoming the Patriots' starting quarterback in the 2021 NFL regular-season opener isn't currently his No. 1 goal. As of now, Jones said that he's working hard every day to improve his game, adding "everything will just work out how it's supposed to play out."

