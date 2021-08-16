NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Explore Trading Tobias Harris For CJ McCollum

Since suffering another first-round elimination in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors continue to circulate that the Portland Trail Blazers would consider breaking up their explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum this summer. With Lillard still considered the face of the franchise, most people believe that McCollum is the one who will likely have to go if the Trail Blazers decide to engage in a blockbuster deal this offseason.

McCollum may not be as good as Lillard but once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams would surely be lining up to get him out of Portland.