Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Predicted To Join LA Lakers After Cavaliers' Buyout

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Jet-Lagged In Undies On A Rainy Day

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns For Margaritas On The Beach

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Traded To Heat For Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro & Two 1st-Rounders

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Stuns In Bikini Giving Her 'Life'

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Explore Trading Tobias Harris For CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum shooting the ball from the free-throw line
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since suffering another first-round elimination in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors continue to circulate that the Portland Trail Blazers would consider breaking up their explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum this summer. With Lillard still considered the face of the franchise, most people believe that McCollum is the one who will likely have to go if the Trail Blazers decide to engage in a blockbuster deal this offseason.

McCollum may not be as good as Lillard but once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams would surely be lining up to get him out of Portland.

CJ McCollum To Philadelphia 76ers

CJ McCollum finding an open lane
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

One of the top favorite trade destinations for McCollum is the Philadelphia 76ers. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Sixers to acquire McCollum from the Trail Blazers without giving up their second-best player, Ben Simmons.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would bring McCollum to the City of Brotherly Love by simply sending veteran power forward Tobias Harris to Portland. If the trade becomes a reality, Patuto believes it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

CJ McCollum Improves Floor-Spacing Around Joel Embiid

CJ McCollum shooting the ball
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

The proposed trade would make a lot of sense for the Sixers regardless of what they intend to do with Simmons. The potential arrival of McCollum would address the Sixers' need for improvement in terms of spacing the floor around their main man, All-Star center Joel Embiid.

McCollum would give the Sixers another All-Star caliber player who could score anywhere on the court. Aside from being an offensive threat, he's also a decent playmaker, making it easier for the Sixers to part ways with Simmon. Last season, he averaged 23.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why The Trade Make Sense For Trail Blazers

Tobias Harris finding his way into the basket
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Trail Blazers as it could help them become a more competitive team in the Western Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season. Harris would give the Trail Blazers a very reliable second-scoring option next to Lillard, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, perimeter defender, and floor spacer.

Last season, Harris averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Norman Powell Eases The Departure Of CJ McCollum

Norman Powell shooting the ball from the perimeter
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

The departure of McCollum would definitely break the hearts of lots of Trail Blazers' fans, but the team won't miss his on-court impact for long since they currently have Norman Powell. In the opening hours of the 2021 free agency, the Trail Blazers did no longer think twice before bringing Powell back and gave him a five-year, $90 million contract.

Powell would immediately fill the hole left by McCollum at the starting shooting guard position. Like McCollum, Powell is also a deadly three-point shooter who is capable of excelling in an off-ball capacity.

Latest Headlines

Republican Congressman Heckled At Fundraiser For Admitting Trump Lost To Biden

August 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Predicted To Join LA Lakers After Cavaliers' Buyout

August 15, 2021

NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Traded To Heat For Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro & Two 1st-Rounders

August 15, 2021

California Dad Matthew Taylor Coleman Reportedly Confesses To Killing His Kids Over QAnon Conspiracy Theory

August 14, 2021

Facebook Bans Hundreds Of Accounts Claiming That COVID-19 Vaccine Turns Humans Into Chimpanzees

August 14, 2021

How Athletes Recover From Injuries So Fast

August 13, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.