Since the departure of LeBron James in the summer of 2018, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran power forward Kevin Love and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Love and the Cavaliers are yet to discuss a contract buyout that would allow the five-time All-Star to choose his next destination as a free agent.

However, after the Cavaliers informed him that his role in the 2021-22 NBA season would be diminished, most people believe that Love's departure from Cleveland is near.