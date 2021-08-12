Poll: Mike Lindell Has Higher Net Favorability Than Trump, AOC & Cuomo

A loyal ally of former President Donald Trump, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has spent the past several months trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell's attempts to remove Joe Biden from office and reinstate Trump to the presidency have earned quite a bit of media attention and, it seems, boosted the controversial pillow magnate's nationwide popularity.

In fact, according to a new poll, Lindell is viewed more favorably than a number of high-profile Democratic and Republican figures, including Trump himself.

