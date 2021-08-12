Trending Stories
Poll: Mike Lindell Has Higher Net Favorability Than Trump, AOC & Cuomo

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks at a rally.
Gettyimages | Hannah Foslien
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

A loyal ally of former President Donald Trump, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has spent the past several months trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell's attempts to remove Joe Biden from office and reinstate Trump to the presidency have earned quite a bit of media attention and, it seems, boosted the controversial pillow magnate's nationwide popularity.

In fact, according to a new poll, Lindell is viewed more favorably than a number of high-profile Democratic and Republican figures, including Trump himself.

Lindell's Favorability Rating

In a new The Economist/YouGov poll, 14 percent of respondents said they have a very favorable view of Lindell and another 12 percent said they have a somewhat favorable view of him.

Twenty-four percent said they have a very unfavorable view of the pillow magnate, while another six percent said they have a somewhat unfavorable view of him.

While those aren't spectacular numbers, 44 percent of respondents did not offer an opinion on Lindell, leading to his net favorability rating being minus four percentage points.

So, how does Lindell compare to other political figures?

Lindell Vs. Trump

Former President Donald Trump holds a press conference.
Shutterstock | 270483732

Lindell has a higher net favorability rating than Trump.

Twenty-four percent of respondents in the poll said they have a very favorable view of Trump, while another 16 percent said they view him somewhat favorably.

However, 46 percent said they have a very unfavorable view of the former president, while just five percent did not offer an opinion.

Therefore, Trump's net favorability rating was minus 14 percentage points.

According to Gallup, Trump left office with a 34 percent approval rating, which suggests that he is one of the most unpopular presidents in modern history.

Lindell Vs. AOC

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends a congressional hearing.
Gettyimages | Anna Moneymaker

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was first elected to Congress in 2018, is widely viewed as the leader of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

But that does not mean she is a popular figure, on the contrary.

Sixteen percent of respondents in the survey said they have a very favorable view of Ocasio-Cortez and another 16 percent said they have a somewhat favorable view of her.

Thirty-two percent, meanwhile, said they have a very unfavorable view of the congresswoman and eight percent said they have a somewhat unfavorable view.

Her net favorability rating was minus eight, four points lower than Lindell's.

Lindell Vs. Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference.
Shutterstock | 228936061

Democrat Andrew Cuomo, the soon-to-be-former Governor of New York, seems to be the most widely-disliked political figure in the country at the moment.

Cuomo's net favorability rating in the poll was minus 48 percentage points, with 47 percent of respondents saying they have a very unfavorable view of him and another 15 percent saying they have a somewhat unfavorable view.

Just five percent said they have a favorable view of Cuomo and nine percent said they have a somewhat favorable view of him.

Former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vice President Kamala Harris all had a higher net favorability rating than Lindell.

