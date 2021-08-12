Andrew Cuomo Approval Rating Revealed In Shock Poll

Democrat Andrew Cuomo, the soon-to-be former Governor of New York, offered his resignation this week after intense public pressure.

Cuomo will officially step down on August 24, when his Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to take over and become the first female Governor of New York.

Cuomo rose to national prominence at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with his popularity surging to an all-time high. Allegations of sexual harraseement, however, have put a dent in his approval ratings.

What is Cuomo's approval rating now? Find out below.