Joe Biden Urges OPEC To Pump More Oil Days After UN's Dire Climate Warning

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released on Monday a devastating report showing that aggressive action is necessary to slow down global warming.

As The Daily Beast put it, the report showed that "we're already f**cked" and that the current situation is a "code red for humanity."

Unless governments around the world immediately take action, the UN warned, the global temperature will continue to rise and cause unprecedented, irreversible crises.

Despite this, on Wednesday, President Joe Biden urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to pump more oil.